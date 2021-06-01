☀ June 1: Biden travels to Tulsa, plan to narrow racial wealth gap and hurricane season

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 On centennial of Tulsa race massacre, Biden announces plan to narrow racial wealth gap

People attend a joint service for the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre at First Baptist Church of North Tulsa, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/John Locher)

2️⃣🚨 Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters

3️⃣🌀 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins

4️⃣ 🎾 Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Google Photo users: You may now have to pay to store your photos, videos

Starting Tuesday, June 1, you will only have 15 GB of free storage to use. If you need more space, it will cost you.

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will tour the Greenwood Cultural Center before delivering remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at 4:15 p.m. ET.

