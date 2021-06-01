☀ June 1: Biden travels to Tulsa, plan to narrow racial wealth gap and hurricane season

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People attend a joint service for the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre at First Baptist Church of North Tulsa, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Starting Tuesday, June 1, you will only have 15 GB of free storage to use. If you need more space, it will cost you.

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will tour the Greenwood Cultural Center before delivering remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at 4:15 p.m. ET.

