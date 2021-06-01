☀ June 1: Biden travels to Tulsa, plan to narrow racial wealth gap and hurricane season

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 On centennial of Tulsa race massacre, Biden announces plan to narrow racial wealth gap
2️⃣🚨 Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
3️⃣🌀 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins
4️⃣ 🎾 Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after French Open withdrawal
📱 [Trending] this morning
Google Photo users: You may now have to pay to store your photos, videos
Starting Tuesday, June 1, you will only have 15 GB of free storage to use. If you need more space, it will cost you.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will tour the Greenwood Cultural Center before delivering remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at 4:15 p.m. ET.
