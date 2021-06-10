☀ June 10: US sharing 500M vaccines, Kardashian TV show ends and solar eclipse

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 Biden to donate 500 million Pfizer doses, urge world leaders to join in
2️⃣❌ Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit
3️⃣🚨 El Chapo’s wife expected to plead guilty to US charges
4️⃣📺 Final episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ airs tonight
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse: How to watch Thursday morning
Skywatchers will be treated to a “ring of fire” solar eclipse on Thursday, but their location will determine how much of it they get to see.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday. Later, Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 vaccination program and the effort to defeat COVID-19 globally.
