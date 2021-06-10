☀ June 10: US sharing 500M vaccines, Kardashian TV show ends and solar eclipse

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Skywatchers will be treated to a “ring of fire” solar eclipse on Thursday, but their location will determine how much of it they get to see.

The annular solar eclipse is seen from the coast of Xiamen, in China’s southeast province of Fujian on May 21, 2012. (Credit: STR/AFP/GettyImages)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday. Later, Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 vaccination program and the effort to defeat COVID-19 globally.

