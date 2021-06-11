☀ June 11: G-7 summit, Arizona wildfires and men targeted in robberies

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🤝 G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

US President Joe Biden, right, talks with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

2️⃣🔥 Governor tours Arizona fires, calls for special session

3️⃣🚢 Two people test positive for COVID-19 on first post-pandemic cruise from North America

4️⃣🚨 Men drugged and targeted in robberies by women they meet while out

‘I was a little bit amazed’: Women recount being stuck on a raft in shark-infested waters

How would you react if you saw sharks circling your inflatable raft?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The First Lady and The Duchess of Cambridge will visit a classroom and greet approximately 30 four-to-five-year-old students at 7 a.m. ET.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the administration’s investments in child care and families at 10:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced at 1 p.m. ET.

