☀ June 11: G-7 summit, Arizona wildfires and men targeted in robberies

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🤝 G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
2️⃣🔥 Governor tours Arizona fires, calls for special session
3️⃣🚢 Two people test positive for COVID-19 on first post-pandemic cruise from North America
4️⃣🚨 Men drugged and targeted in robberies by women they meet while out
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘I was a little bit amazed’: Women recount being stuck on a raft in shark-infested waters
How would you react if you saw sharks circling your inflatable raft?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The First Lady and The Duchess of Cambridge will visit a classroom and greet approximately 30 four-to-five-year-old students at 7 a.m. ET.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the administration’s investments in child care and families at 10:30 a.m. ET.
🔴 The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced at 1 p.m. ET.
