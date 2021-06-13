☀ June 13: “Vaccine Summer” begins and Biden meets the Queen

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣ 💉 70% of adults vaccinated in 13 states as America reopens

Children play with beach towels on a windy day in Belmar N.J. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Businesses and residents alike expect this summer at the Jersey Shore to be busier than last year as more people get vaccinated and COVID19 restrictions are scaled back or eliminated. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

2️⃣🚨 New York mom throws 2 young children out apartment window before jumping: Police

3️⃣🏥 In scary scene at Euro 2020, Eriksen collapses on the field

4️⃣👑 After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

Tiny home trend ‘ideal’ for homeowners looking to downsize or travel, fans say

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden holds press conference and meets with Queen Elizabeth II Biden will speak with members of the press at 9:40 am. Later, the president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

