☀ June 13: “Vaccine Summer” begins and Biden meets the Queen

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Children play with beach towels on a windy day in Belmar N.J. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Businesses and residents alike expect this summer at the Jersey Shore to be busier than last year as more people get vaccinated and COVID19 restrictions are scaled back or eliminated. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Photo: Jeremy DeWitt/WPIX

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden holds press conference and meets with Queen Elizabeth II Biden will speak with members of the press at 9:40 am. Later, the president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.