☀ June 13: “Vaccine Summer” begins and Biden meets the Queen

1️⃣ 💉 70% of adults vaccinated in 13 states as America reopens
2️⃣🚨 New York mom throws 2 young children out apartment window before jumping: Police
3️⃣🏥 In scary scene at Euro 2020, Eriksen collapses on the field
4️⃣👑 After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade
Tiny home trend ‘ideal’ for homeowners looking to downsize or travel, fans say
🔴 President Joe Biden holds press conference and meets with Queen Elizabeth II Biden will speak with members of the press at 9:40 am. Later, the president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth II.
