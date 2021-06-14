☀ June 14: NATO summit, Israel’s new leader and best in show

Good morning! It’s Monday, June 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✈ Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
2️⃣🚨 South Carolina mother and son found shot to death; murders may be linked to 2019 boat crash
3️⃣🌍 Israel’s new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster
4️⃣📚 Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall
📱 [Trending] this morning
Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster show
The flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: Wasabi.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will visit South Carolina as part of a nationwide tour on COVID-19 vaccinations.
🔴 President Joe Biden will hold a press conference after the NATO summit at 12:50 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.