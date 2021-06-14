☀ June 14: NATO summit, Israel’s new leader and best in show

A Pekingese walks with its handler in the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The dog won the blue ribbon in Best in Show. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Good morning! It’s Monday, June 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣✈ Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One as he arrives at Melsbroek Military Airport ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, Sunday, June 13, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are bidding a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan at their last summit on Monday before the U.S.-led organization pulls out its troops for good. (Didier Lebrun, Pool via AP)

2️⃣🚨 South Carolina mother and son found shot to death; murders may be linked to 2019 boat crash

3️⃣🌍 Israel’s new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster

4️⃣📚 Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

📱 [Trending] this morning

Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster show

The flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: Wasabi.

Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner’s podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will visit South Carolina as part of a nationwide tour on COVID-19 vaccinations.

🔴 President Joe Biden will hold a press conference after the NATO summit at 12:50 p.m. ET.

