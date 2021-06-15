☀ June 15: US-EU relations, California reopens and mysterious packages

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌍 Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit
2️⃣🚔 More than 19,000 gun violence deaths in America in 2021; an average of 120 per day
3️⃣💉 California reopens, says goodbye to most COVID-19 rules
4️⃣☀ Scorching temperatures and increased forest fire risk expected across the West
📱 [Trending] this morning
Hundreds of unwanted Amazon deliveries arrive at NY home
You may not realize just how much you bought while online shopping until those boxes are delivered to your door. But the Amazon packages sent to Jillian Cannan and her family weren’t ordered by anyone in her household.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 California Governor Gavin Newsom will draw 10 lucky winners to receive $1.5 million each, for a total of $15 million, as part of the final cash prize drawing in the state’s $116.5 million Vax for the Win program at 1:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with immigrant women who work in the care economy on the ninth anniversary of the creation of the DACA program at 4 p.m. ET.
