☀ June 15: US-EU relations, California reopens and mysterious packages

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden is taking part in his first NATO summit, where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool via AP)

You may not realize just how much you bought while online shopping until those boxes are delivered to your door. But the Amazon packages sent to Jillian Cannan and her family weren’t ordered by anyone in her household.

(Credit: WIVB)

🔴 California Governor Gavin Newsom will draw 10 lucky winners to receive $1.5 million each, for a total of $15 million, as part of the final cash prize drawing in the state’s $116.5 million Vax for the Win program at 1:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with immigrant women who work in the care economy on the ninth anniversary of the creation of the DACA program at 4 p.m. ET.

