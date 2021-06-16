☀ June 16: Biden meets Putin, record heat wave and a $2.7 billion donation

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🤝Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit
2️⃣💵 Trump will visit southern border as Texas Gov. teases crowdfunding wall
3️⃣☀ Record heat wave: 40 million Americans looking at dangerous temperatures this week
4️⃣💵 MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, donates $2.7 billion
📱 [Trending] this morning
Chick-fil-A worker shares video restaurant’s ‘secret’ conveyor-belt system: ‘Bet you didn’t know’
A Chick-fil-A location in Georgia is getting plenty of attention on TikTok after an employee shared footage of the restaurant’s “secret” conveyor-belt delivery system.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are set to meet at 7:25 a.m. ET. Later, Biden will hold a press conference.
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates is at 2 p.m. EST.
🔴 Former University of Michigan football players and others who say they were sexually abused by a now-deceased team doctor will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET. The group is expected to call for action by the University of Michigan’s board as the legacy of the school’s legendary coach is being questioned over what he knew.
