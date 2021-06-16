☀ June 16: Biden meets Putin, record heat wave and a $2.7 billion donation

FILE – In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 07, 2021 shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaking with US NBC news network anchor Megyn Kelly at the Kremlin on March 1, 2018 in Moscow and US President Joe Biden delivering remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A Chick-fil-A location in Georgia is getting plenty of attention on TikTok after an employee shared footage of the restaurant’s “secret” conveyor-belt delivery system.

A Chick-fil-A employee’s viral video about his restaurant’s “secret” conveyor system has amassed almost 20 million views on TikTok. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are set to meet at 7:25 a.m. ET. Later, Biden will hold a press conference.

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates is at 2 p.m. EST.

🔴 Former University of Michigan football players and others who say they were sexually abused by a now-deceased team doctor will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET. The group is expected to call for action by the University of Michigan’s board as the legacy of the school’s legendary coach is being questioned over what he knew.

