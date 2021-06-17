☀ June 17: Biden to sign Juneteenth bill, internet outages and $300M for affordable housing

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🖊 President Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
2️⃣🤝 Biden-Putin summit ends with some diplomatic steps forward but no significant announcements
3️⃣💻 Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
4️⃣💵 Amazon providing $300 million for affordable housing in 3 areas
📱 [Trending] this morning
Gorilla Glue girl: Tessica Brown launching haircare line months after infamous incident
Tessica Brown, otherwise known as “Gorilla Glue Girl” is launching a hair care line months after her infamous incident with gorilla glue.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship begins.
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday and deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.