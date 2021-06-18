☀ June 18: Juneteenth holiday, Gulf Coast storm and ‘little slice of hell’ home

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💼 Will I get Juneteenth off of work now? Here’s what we know
2️⃣🌧 Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
3️⃣🧫 US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
4️⃣🏍 Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while attempting world-record motorcycle jump
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Little slice of hell’: Home with profane graffiti covering carpets, walls listed for $590,000
Colorado real estate is on fire, but even so, will there be any takers for a vandalized $590,000 property described as a “little slice of hell”?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 2:15 p.m. ET.
