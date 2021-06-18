☀ June 18: Juneteenth holiday, Gulf Coast storm and ‘little slice of hell’ home

President Joe Biden speaks with Opal Lee after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💼 Will I get Juneteenth off of work now? Here’s what we know

2️⃣🌧 Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

3️⃣🧫 US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19

4️⃣🏍 Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while attempting world-record motorcycle jump

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Little slice of hell’: Home with profane graffiti covering carpets, walls listed for $590,000

 Colorado real estate is on fire, but even so, will there be any takers for a vandalized $590,000 property described as a “little slice of hell”?

(Credit: Mimi Foster)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 2:15 p.m. ET.

