☀ June 2: Meat producer cyberattack, fire station shooting and a bear scare

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🥩 Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday
2️⃣🚨 Off-duty firefighter kills 1 colleague, hurts 1 more in shooting at Los Angeles County fire station
3️⃣🧫 Pressure grows for COVID-19 origin answers
4️⃣ 📦 Amazon announces the date for Prime Day 2021
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘It’s honestly crazy’: California woman who shoved bear to save dogs describes the encounter
A California teenager says she was “running on adrenaline” when she shoved a bear off a wall in her backyard in order to save her dogs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 1:15 p.m. ET. Later, the president will meet with GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to continue their discussion on infrastructure.
🔴 NASA Administrator Bill Nelson discusses plans for future climate science missions during a State of NASA event at 3 p.m. ET.
