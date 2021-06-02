☀ June 2: Meat producer cyberattack, fire station shooting and a bear scare

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

A California teenager says she was “running on adrenaline” when she shoved a bear off a wall in her backyard in order to save her dogs.

A 17-year-old girl in Bradbury in the San Gabriel Valley fights off a bear to save her dogs on June 1, 2021. (Instagram / Bakedlikepie)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 1:15 p.m. ET. Later, the president will meet with GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to continue their discussion on infrastructure.

🔴 NASA Administrator Bill Nelson discusses plans for future climate science missions during a State of NASA event at 3 p.m. ET.

