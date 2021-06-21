☀ June 21: Mourning lives lost to Claudette, Amazon Prime Day and a record set

Good morning! It’s Monday, June 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌧 8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
2️⃣🚨 Body of missing 7-year-old found after family tubing on North Carolina river goes over dam
3️⃣📦 Amazon Prime Day sales start Monday: How to get the best deals
4️⃣⛳ Jon Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
📱 [Trending] this morning
Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with lead financial regulators for an update on the state of the country’s financial system and institutions.
