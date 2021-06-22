☀ June 22: Claudette cleanup, student athlete pay and squid in space

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌧 Families picking up the pieces after Tropical Storm Claudette kills 14 and destroys homes
2️⃣💉 CDC: Young adults least likely to be vaccinated, losing interest in shots
3️⃣💵 NCAA president ‘remains committed’ after Supreme Court sides with former athletes in compensation case
4️⃣🏈 Raiders lineman Carl Nassib comes out as first gay active NFL player
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research
The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate Governmental Affairs and Homeland Security Committee hybrid hearing on DC statehood is at 10 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to discuss FEMA’s ongoing efforts to respond to and prepare for extreme weather events at 1:45 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.