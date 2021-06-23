☀ June 23: Airlines scramble, Biden’s gun violence plan and Britney Spears addresses judge

Britney Spears supporters Dustin Strand, left, and Kiki Norberto, both of Phoenix, hold signs outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Homeland Security Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

📱 [Trending] this morning

When Britney Spears, who turns 40 this year, speaks to a Los Angeles judge at her own request on Wednesday, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money. But what is a conservatorship, exactly?

FILE – Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship on March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s crime prevention strategy at 3:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 Britney Spears is expected to address a judge about her conservatorship 4:30 p.m ET.

