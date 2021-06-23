☀ June 23: Airlines scramble, Biden’s gun violence plan and Britney Spears addresses judge

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✈ Airlines scramble to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand
2️⃣🚨 Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
3️⃣🗳 Senate GOP blocks debate on Democrats’ voting rights bill
4️⃣🏀 Kobe Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash
📱 [Trending] this morning
Explaining court conservatorships and calls to #FreeBritney
When Britney Spears, who turns 40 this year, speaks to a Los Angeles judge at her own request on Wednesday, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money. But what is a conservatorship, exactly?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s crime prevention strategy at 3:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Britney Spears is expected to address a judge about her conservatorship 4:30 p.m ET.
