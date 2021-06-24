☀ June 24: Florida condo collapse, infrastructure meeting and strange blind dates

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Photos: Florida condo collapse causes massive emergency response
2️⃣🔎 Hit-and-run death reopened in South Carolina mother and son shooting deaths
3️⃣🚗 US senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework
4️⃣🎤 ‘I deserve to have a life’: Britney Spears asks L.A. judge to free her from ‘abusive’ conservatorship
📱 [Trending] this morning
Strange new Netflix show turns blind dates into ‘Sexy Beasts’
Netflix’s new dating show, “Sexy Beasts,” emphasizes that it’s what’s under the mask that matters most.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden visits North Carolina as part of a nationwide tour on COVID-19 vaccinations.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.