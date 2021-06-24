☀ June 24: Florida condo collapse, infrastructure meeting and strange blind dates

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Photos: Florida condo collapse causes massive emergency response

A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

2️⃣🔎 Hit-and-run death reopened in South Carolina mother and son shooting deaths

3️⃣🚗 US senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework

4️⃣🎤 ‘I deserve to have a life’: Britney Spears asks L.A. judge to free her from ‘abusive’ conservatorship

📱 [Trending] this morning

Strange new Netflix show turns blind dates into ‘Sexy Beasts’

Netflix’s new dating show, “Sexy Beasts,” emphasizes that it’s what’s under the mask that matters most.

(Credit: Netflix)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden visits North Carolina as part of a nationwide tour on COVID-19 vaccinations.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com