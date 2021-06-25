☀ June 25: Florida building collapse, Chauvin sentencing and Harris visits US-Mexico border

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 25th 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Florida building collapse survivor search continues into the night
2️⃣❗ Screams led man walking his dog to a boy trapped in collapsed Florida condo rubble
3️⃣🚔 Derek Chauvin case: Ex-cop faces up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
4️⃣✈ Harris to tour US border patrol facility during Texas trip Friday
📱 [Trending] this morning
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter
Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there would be another update on the building collapse at 8 a.m. ET Friday.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks during her trip to El Paso at 1:35 p.m. ET.
🔴 Derek Chauvin’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will sign H.R. 49 to designate the National Pulse Memorial into law and deliver remarks to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month Friday afternoon. In the evening, Biden will welcome Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to the White House.
