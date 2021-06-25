☀ June 25: Florida building collapse, Chauvin sentencing and Harris visits US-Mexico border

A couple embrace as they wait for news of survivors from a condominium that collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers continue to look for more. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb.

This aerial video still image provided by KABC-7 shows a cow and police car in the Whittier Narrows recreation area in South El Monte, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The missing cow that was part of a herd of cattle that slipped out of a local slaughterhouse earlier in the week resurfaced on Thursday. (KABC-7 via AP)

🔴 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there would be another update on the building collapse at 8 a.m. ET Friday.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks during her trip to El Paso at 1:35 p.m. ET.

🔴 Derek Chauvin’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will sign H.R. 49 to designate the National Pulse Memorial into law and deliver remarks to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month Friday afternoon. In the evening, Biden will welcome Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to the White House.

