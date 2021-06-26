Ariana Hevia, of New Orelans, La., center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, near the 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Hevia’ s mother Cassandra Statton lives in the building. Search and rescue teams continue to work at the site hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

According to Peter Mcindoe, with the Birds Aren’t Real movement, all birds in the United States were killed by the government and replaced by federal drones.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump hosts his first post-presidential rally in Ohio, to support Republican Ohio 16th Congressional District candidate Max Miller at 7 p.m. ET.

