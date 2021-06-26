☀ June 26: Florida survivor search, collapsed building lawsuit and a Trump rally

Ariana Hevia, of New Orelans, La., center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, near the 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Hevia’ s mother Cassandra Statton lives in the building. Search and rescue teams continue to work at the site hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Florida building collapse: 4 dead, 159 missing as survivor search continues

2️⃣❤ Man waits for answers on mother, grandmother still missing in Florida collapse

3️⃣📃 Lawsuit filed against Florida association responsible for maintaining building that collapsed

4️⃣🚔 ‘We’re gonna stay strong’: Floyd family reacts to sentence

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Birds Aren’t Real’ rolling rally makes first stop in Missouri

According to Peter Mcindoe, with the Birds Aren’t Real movement, all birds in the United States were killed by the government and replaced by federal drones.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump hosts his first post-presidential rally in Ohio, to support Republican Ohio 16th Congressional District candidate Max Miller at 7 p.m. ET.

