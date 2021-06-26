☀ June 26: Florida survivor search, collapsed building lawsuit and a Trump rally

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Florida building collapse: 4 dead, 159 missing as survivor search continues
2️⃣❤ Man waits for answers on mother, grandmother still missing in Florida collapse
3️⃣📃 Lawsuit filed against Florida association responsible for maintaining building that collapsed
4️⃣🚔 ‘We’re gonna stay strong’: Floyd family reacts to sentence
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Birds Aren’t Real’ rolling rally makes first stop in Missouri
According to Peter Mcindoe, with the Birds Aren’t Real movement, all birds in the United States were killed by the government and replaced by federal drones.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump hosts his first post-presidential rally in Ohio, to support Republican Ohio 16th Congressional District candidate Max Miller at 7 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.