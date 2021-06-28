☀ June 28: Mayor says search in Florida building collapse could take weeks and Gwen Berry’s Olympics political statement

Good morning! It’s Monday, June 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 🚨Mayor says search could take weeks in Florida building collapse with 9 dead and 152 missing
2️⃣🏅 Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem at Olympic trials
3️⃣🌍 U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
4️⃣👶Cardi B reveals baby bump during BET Awards performance
📱 [Trending] this morning
2,000-year-old bones found at Indiana construction site
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden welcomes outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the White House, highlighting ‘the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Israel’ and providing ‘an opportunity to consult about the challenges and opportunities facing the region’ * President Rivlin’s term is due to end 7 Jul
🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference finals continue NBA Playoffs Conference Finals continue, with Los Angeles Clippers (4) @ Phoenix Suns (2) in the Western Conference
