☀ June 3: Fauci responds to criticism, vaccine incentives and Venus missions

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Venus made with data from the Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter. On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, NASA’s new administrator, Bill Nelson, announced two new robotic missions to the solar system’s hottest planet, during his first major address to employees. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be in Rehoboth Beach, DE for the First Lady’s 70th birthday.

🔴 A press conference for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is planned for 11:30 a.m. ET. The winningest coach in college basketball history annouced his retirement yesterday.

🔴 SpaceX launches its 22nd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station at 1:29 p.m. ET.

