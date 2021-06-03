☀ June 3: Fauci responds to criticism, vaccine incentives and Venus missions

Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📧 Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to criticism of Wuhan lab funding, release of thousands of his emails
2️⃣🚨 12-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl involved in shootout with Florida deputies
3️⃣💉 Biden kicks off ‘month of action’ to get more shots into arms before July 4
4️⃣⛪ Church members open up after Tennessee plane crash that killed 7 including controversial church founder, ‘Tarzan’ actor
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA picks Venus as hot spot for two new robotic missions
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be in Rehoboth Beach, DE for the First Lady’s 70th birthday.
🔴 A press conference for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is planned for 11:30 a.m. ET. The winningest coach in college basketball history annouced his retirement yesterday.
🔴 SpaceX launches its 22nd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station at 1:29 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.