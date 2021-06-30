☀ June 30: Labor shortage hits amusement parks and some leaders call for return of masks indoors

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏠 Florida building collapse survivor talks about losing his home of 20 years, suing condo association
2️⃣ 🧫 Delta variant prompts some US leaders to call for return of masks indoors
3️⃣ 🎢 Less than half of Disneyland’s 32,000 workers are back on the job as labor shortage hits amusement parks
4️⃣ ☀ Former President Trump heads to US-Mexico border as more migrants suffer in extreme heat
📱 [Trending] this morning
North Carolina restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
A restaurant in North Carolina said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some customers could be left with a bigger bill.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and hold a meeting about the drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western U.S. at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 Wimbledon Tennis Championships continue.
