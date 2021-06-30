☀ June 30: Labor shortage hits amusement parks and some leaders call for return of masks indoors

Visitors enjoy a ride on a roller coaster at Cinecitta World amusement park in the outskirts of Rome in the day of its reopening, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Amusement parks have been closed since Oct. 25 2020, when Italy’s second national lockdown started. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A restaurant in North Carolina said it’s now paying employees a fair wage, but that means some customers could be left with a bigger bill.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and hold a meeting about the drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western U.S. at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 Wimbledon Tennis Championships continue.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.