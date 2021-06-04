☀ June 4: May jobs report, sharing COVID-19 vaccines and supersonic jets

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📉 Jobs data to show whether worker shortages still slow hiring

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣📧 After email release, Fauci responds to concerns he didn’t take lab leak theory seriously

3️⃣💉 White House announces plan to share 80M COVID-19 vaccines worldwide

4️⃣🍼 New federal safety requirements approved for infant sleep products

📱 [Trending] this morning

Supersonic flights: The future of air travel could change forever with travel times cut in half

The future of air travel could be changed forever with supersonic flight being reintroduced to regular air travel.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  The U.S. jobs report for May will be released this morning. President Joe Biden will speak about the results at 10:15 a.m. ET. 

🔴 The House Judiciary Committee is poised to question former White House counsel Don McGahn behind closed doors at 10 a.m. ET.

We'll bring you LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.



