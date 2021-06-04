☀ June 4: May jobs report, sharing COVID-19 vaccines and supersonic jets

Good morning! It’s Friday, June 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📉 Jobs data to show whether worker shortages still slow hiring
2️⃣📧 After email release, Fauci responds to concerns he didn’t take lab leak theory seriously
3️⃣💉 White House announces plan to share 80M COVID-19 vaccines worldwide
4️⃣🍼 New federal safety requirements approved for infant sleep products
Supersonic flights: The future of air travel could change forever with travel times cut in half
🔴 The U.S. jobs report for May will be released this morning. President Joe Biden will speak about the results at 10:15 a.m. ET.
🔴 The House Judiciary Committee is poised to question former White House counsel Don McGahn behind closed doors at 10 a.m. ET.
