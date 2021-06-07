☀ June 7: Supreme Court and the draft, Biden’s vaccine goal, and a flamethrower demonstration

Good morning! It’s Monday, June 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏛 High court asked to review men-only draft registration law
2️⃣🗳 Time ticking away, Democrats face wrenching test on agenda
3️⃣💉 US lagging behind pace to hit Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine goal
4️⃣🚨 3 dead, including corrections officer after shooting at Miami graduation party, at least 5 injured
📱 [Trending] this morning
WWII veteran leads flamethrower demonstration in West Virginia
At age 97, Woody Williams is the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient, and he’s passing on his knowledge of flamethrowers.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide if controversial Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab will get approval.
🔴 President Joe Biden will host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris continues her first trip abroad in Guatemala before traveling to Mexico.
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify to a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing.
