☀ June 7: Supreme Court and the draft, Biden’s vaccine goal, and a flamethrower demonstration

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen Griest, right, pose for photos with other female West Point alumni after an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. Haver and Griest became the first female graduates of the Army’s rigorous Ranger School. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FILE – In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., right, speaks to then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer warned his Democratic colleagues that June will “test our resolve” as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other priorities. Six months into Democrats’ hold on Washington, the senators are under enormous pressure to make gains on Democrats’ campaign promises. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

At age 97, Woody Williams is the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient, and he’s passing on his knowledge of flamethrowers.

🔴 The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide if controversial Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab will get approval.

🔴 President Joe Biden will host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris continues her first trip abroad in Guatemala before traveling to Mexico.

🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify to a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

