☀ June 8: Capitol riot report, pipeline CEO testifies and Harris visits Mexico

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police officers hold off rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE – In this May 12, 2021, file photo, the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A company named Clockwork says it has the world’s first nail painting robot.

Image courtesy Clockwork

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mexico and meets with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

🔴 The Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies at the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on the ransomware attack at 10 a.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.