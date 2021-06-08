☀ June 8: Capitol riot report, pipeline CEO testifies and Harris visits Mexico

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
2️⃣⛽ Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom
3️⃣✈ Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration
4️⃣🚨 2 arrested in connection with California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old to be arraigned Tuesday
📱 [Trending] this morning
A manicure robot is now painting nails in 10 minutes for just $8
A company named Clockwork says it has the world’s first nail painting robot.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mexico and meets with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
🔴 The Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies at the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on the ransomware attack at 10 a.m. ET.
