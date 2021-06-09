☀ June 9: Biden travels to Europe, tax data of the uber-rich and Crocs stilettos

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks to US Air Force personnel and their families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England at 3:45 p.m. ET.

🔴 The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night.

