☀ June 9: Biden travels to Europe, tax data of the uber-rich and Crocs stilettos

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✈ Biden travels to Europe on 1st overseas trip in office
2️⃣❌ Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
3️⃣ 💉 Vaccination or unemployment: Houston hospital employees stage walkout to protest mandate
4️⃣💵 ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
Luxury brand debuts Crocs stilettos as the future of post-pandemic fashion
🔴 The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks to US Air Force personnel and their families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England at 3:45 p.m. ET.
🔴 The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night.
