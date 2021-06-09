☀ June 9: Biden travels to Europe, tax data of the uber-rich and Crocs stilettos

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣✈ Biden travels to Europe on 1st overseas trip in office

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣❌ Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push

3️⃣ 💉 Vaccination or unemployment: Houston hospital employees stage walkout to protest mandate

4️⃣💵 ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

📱 [Trending] this morning

Luxury brand debuts Crocs stilettos as the future of post-pandemic fashion

Courtesy, Balenciaga

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks to US Air Force personnel and their families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England at 3:45 p.m. ET.

🔴 The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night.

