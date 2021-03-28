☀ March 28: Flash flooding in Tennessee, Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia and a full moon

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🌧 Flash flood emergency declared in Tennessee severe weather

2️⃣🚨 Police: 2 dead, 3 charged in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

3️⃣❗ Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, 14 wounded

4️⃣💻 How to watch: Derek Chauvin on trial Monday for the death of George Floyd

This weekend’s full moon will be fourth closest of the year

The moon will officially be full during the afternoon of March 28.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Palm Sunday is celebrated worldwide. It marks the start of Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.

🔴 The 2021 NCAA DI men’s and women’s basketball tournament will continue with the Sweet 16 Sunday.

