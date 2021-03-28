☀ March 28: Flash flooding in Tennessee, Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia and a full moon

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌧 Flash flood emergency declared in Tennessee severe weather
2️⃣🚨 Police: 2 dead, 3 charged in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
3️⃣❗ Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, 14 wounded
4️⃣💻 How to watch: Derek Chauvin on trial Monday for the death of George Floyd
📱 [Trending] this morning
This weekend’s full moon will be fourth closest of the year
The moon will officially be full during the afternoon of March 28.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Palm Sunday is celebrated worldwide. It marks the start of Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.
🔴 The 2021 NCAA DI men’s and women’s basketball tournament will continue with the Sweet 16 Sunday.
