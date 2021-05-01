☀ May 1: Withdrawal of the last US troops in Afghanistan, Kentucky Derby and ‘It’s gonna be May’ meme

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 1 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❗ Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
2️⃣🕯 FedEx shooting victims to be remembered at big ceremony
3️⃣📹 Exclusive video shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar in jail
4️⃣🐎 With fans and flowery hats, Derby is back at old home in May
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘It’s gonna be May:’ Meet the woman behind the timely, timeless *NSYNC meme
Every year as April draws to a close, a familiar face inevitably reemerges on social media to make a simple pronouncement: “IT’S GONNA BE MAY.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NFL Draft Day 3 begins at 12 p.m. ET.
🔴 The eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse will be remembered Saturday during a public ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET.
🔴 SpaceX and NASA are targeting 8:35 p.m. ET for the Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and splashdown off the coast of Florida on Sunday.
