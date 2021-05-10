☀ May 10: Colorado birthday party shooting, pipeline shutdown continues and Neanderthal remains found

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. A major pipeline that transports fuels along the East Coast says it had to stop operations because it was the victim of a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline said in a statement late Friday that it “took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Fossilised remains, supposed to belong to Neanderthal men, are seen at a prehistoric site in Guattari cave in San Felice Circeo, Italy, 2021. Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/ Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission begins a two-year cruise home.

🔴 NASA and Axiom Space experts will discuss details about the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy at 1:15 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.