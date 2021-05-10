☀ May 10: Colorado birthday party shooting, pipeline shutdown continues and Neanderthal remains found

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
2️⃣💻 Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
3️⃣❌ House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
4️⃣🐎 Churchill Downs suspends trainer after Derby winner Medina Spirit failed drug test
📱 [Trending] this morning
Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission begins a two-year cruise home.
🔴 NASA and Axiom Space experts will discuss details about the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy at 1:15 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.