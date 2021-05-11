☀ May 11: Vaccine for ages 12-15, Andrew Brown Jr. footage and ‘World’s Happiest Dog’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 12

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

2️⃣🚨 Family to see more footage of North Carolina deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Family members react during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

3️⃣💵 Biden announces launch of $350B in emergency recovery funding

4️⃣⛽ FBI confirms source of fuel pipeline ransomware attack, could be back by week’s end

📱 [Trending] this morning

Smiling rescue dog stealing thousands of hearts online

A rescue dog from California is stealing the hearts of thousands of online followers, with some calling her the ‘World’s Happiest Dog.’

Courtesy: The Lady Shortcake/Facebook

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Three Georgia men were scheduled to appear before a federal judge Tuesday on federal hate crime charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

🔴 Sentencing is set Tuesday for Reta Mays, a fired nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia hospital.

 🔴 President Joe Biden will meet virtually with a bipartisan group of governors about the successes and best practices of their state COVID-19 vaccination programs at 1 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com