☀ May 11: Vaccine for ages 12-15, Andrew Brown Jr. footage and ‘World’s Happiest Dog’

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 12
2️⃣🚨 Family to see more footage of North Carolina deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
3️⃣💵 Biden announces launch of $350B in emergency recovery funding
4️⃣⛽ FBI confirms source of fuel pipeline ransomware attack, could be back by week’s end
📱 [Trending] this morning
Smiling rescue dog stealing thousands of hearts online
A rescue dog from California is stealing the hearts of thousands of online followers, with some calling her the ‘World’s Happiest Dog.’
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Three Georgia men were scheduled to appear before a federal judge Tuesday on federal hate crime charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.
🔴 Sentencing is set Tuesday for Reta Mays, a fired nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia hospital.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet virtually with a bipartisan group of governors about the successes and best practices of their state COVID-19 vaccination programs at 1 p.m. ET.
