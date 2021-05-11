☀ May 11: Vaccine for ages 12-15, Andrew Brown Jr. footage and ‘World’s Happiest Dog’

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

Family members react during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A rescue dog from California is stealing the hearts of thousands of online followers, with some calling her the ‘World’s Happiest Dog.’

Courtesy: The Lady Shortcake/Facebook

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Three Georgia men were scheduled to appear before a federal judge Tuesday on federal hate crime charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

🔴 Sentencing is set Tuesday for Reta Mays, a fired nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia hospital.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet virtually with a bipartisan group of governors about the successes and best practices of their state COVID-19 vaccination programs at 1 p.m. ET.

