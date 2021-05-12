☀ May 12: Liz Cheney vote, CDC Pfizer meeting and $50 off your internet bill

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 House GOP will vote on removing Liz Cheney from top post
2️⃣💉 CDC panel to vote on Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15
3️⃣💻 Applications to get $50 off your internet bill open
4️⃣⛽ Fears of gas shortages lead to long lines at pumps, rising prices after cyberattack targets pipeline
📱 [Trending] this morning
Crocs again giving thousands of free pairs to health care workers
The shoe manufacturer announced this week, from May 10-14, health care workers can sign up on their website to receive a free pair of shoes. The company will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House Republican conference meeting, with agenda including a vote on the removal of Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, begins at 9 a.m. ET.
🔴 Trump administration officials, including former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, will testify on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots at 10 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with members of congressional leadership to discuss “policy areas of mutual agreement” ay 11 a.m. ET. Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy will attend.
🔴 The CDC emergency meeting on the Pfizer vaccine is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET with a vote scheduled after discussion beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 3:30 p.m. ET.
