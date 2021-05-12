☀ May 12: Liz Cheney vote, CDC Pfizer meeting and $50 off your internet bill

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this April 20, 2021, photo, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post after Cheney repeatedly challenged former President Donald Trump over his claims of widespread voting fraud and his role in encouraging supporters’ Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The shoe manufacturer announced this week, from May 10-14, health care workers can sign up on their website to receive a free pair of shoes. The company will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day.

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL – JUNE 23: Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The trendy shoes are becoming increasingly popular amongst Israelis willing to pay about $45 for the lightweight, colorful resin shoes. The American company sold 6 million pairs of its various designs last year, about 4,000 times the company’s sales of 1,500 pairs when it was founded in 2002. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House Republican conference meeting, with agenda including a vote on the removal of Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, begins at 9 a.m. ET.

🔴 Trump administration officials, including former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, will testify on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots at 10 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with members of congressional leadership to discuss “policy areas of mutual agreement” ay 11 a.m. ET. Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy will attend.

🔴 The CDC emergency meeting on the Pfizer vaccine is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET with a vote scheduled after discussion beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 3:30 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.