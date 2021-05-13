☀ May 13: Fuel shortages, infrastructure push, and $1 million for the vaccinated

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣⛽ Colonial Pipeline restarted, fuel levels will remain low for several days
2️⃣🛣 Biden hosts more Republican lawmakers in infrastructure push
3️⃣🌎 Mayorkas to testify before Senate panel about border response
4️⃣🚨 As ethnic violence rocks Israel, Arabs cite deep grievances
📱 [Trending] this morning
Ohio offering vaccine incentive of $1 million
Adults at least 18-years-old who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine can register for a $1 million drawing.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will speak about the Colonial Pipeline at 11:50 a.m. ET.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Task Force will give a briefing at 4 p.m. ET.
