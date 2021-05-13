☀ May 13: Fuel shortages, infrastructure push, and $1 million for the vaccinated

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A man leaves a Murrphy Oil gas station as pumps are seen out of gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

📱 [Trending] this morning

Adults at least 18-years-old who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine can register for a $1 million drawing.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will speak about the Colonial Pipeline at 11:50 a.m. ET.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Task Force will give a briefing at 4 p.m. ET.

