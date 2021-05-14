☀ May 14: Masks going away for some, Middle East escalation, and a $26 million mistake

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to reconsider any travel they may have planned to Israel and the Palestinian territories due to increasing Israeli-Palestinian violence. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The mystery woman who bought a $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket nearly six months ago put the ticket in the laundry, and it was destroyed, according to the manager of the Norwalk, California gas station where it was sold.

🔴 President Biden will meet with DACA recipients at 3 p.m. ET.

🔴 The House Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on cyberspace operations and Department of Defense cyber capabilities.

