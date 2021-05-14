☀ May 14: Masks going away for some, Middle East escalation, and a $26 million mistake

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣😷 CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
2️⃣🌍 Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion
3️⃣🛣 Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
4️⃣🗳 Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push
📱 [Trending] this morning
Woman’s $26M lotto ticket destroyed in laundry, California store manager says
The mystery woman who bought a $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket nearly six months ago put the ticket in the laundry, and it was destroyed, according to the manager of the Norwalk, California gas station where it was sold.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden will meet with DACA recipients at 3 p.m. ET.
🔴 The House Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on cyberspace operations and Department of Defense cyber capabilities.
