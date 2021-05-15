☀ May 15: Businesses dropping masks, mammogram concerns and Bryant to enter Hall of fame

Good morning! It’s Saturday, May 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 LIST: Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix to drop mask requirements
2️⃣🚨 Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
3️⃣💉 Swollen lymph nodes after COVID-19 vaccinations causing concern in mammograms
4️⃣🏀 It’s time: Duncan, Bryant, Garnett to enter Hall of Fame
Cat jumps from burning Chicago building, goes on its merry way
Cats don’t really have nine lives, but a video released by the Chicago Fire Department would make you think they do.
🔴 Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit will compete in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes after clearing pre-race drug tests, race organizers said on Friday.
🔴The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.
