☀ May 16: Gas shortages ease, masks in schools and missing tiger found

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣⛽ US fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

A pump at a gas station in Silver Spring, Md., is out of service, notifying customers they are out of fuel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Motorists found gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states Thursday while the operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2️⃣🧫 Frontline workers leaving jobs as a result of pandemic burnout

3️⃣🚨 Israeli strikes kill 26, topple buildings in Gaza City

4️⃣📚 US schools should continue to use masks, CDC says

Missing tiger seen roaming Houston neighborhood found safe, police say

“We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed,” the Houston Police Department tweeted.

🔴 The U.N. Security Council is set to meet Sunday to discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants.

