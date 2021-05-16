☀ May 16: Gas shortages ease, masks in schools and missing tiger found

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣⛽ US fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
2️⃣🧫 Frontline workers leaving jobs as a result of pandemic burnout
3️⃣🚨 Israeli strikes kill 26, topple buildings in Gaza City
4️⃣📚 US schools should continue to use masks, CDC says
📱 Trending this morning
Missing tiger seen roaming Houston neighborhood found safe, police say
“We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed,” the Houston Police Department tweeted.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.N. Security Council is set to meet Sunday to discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants.
