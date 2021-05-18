☀ May 18: Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Andrew Brown Jr. investigation and Louisiana flooding

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Biden tells Netanyahu he supports a ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2️⃣🚔 Announcement expected in probe of deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 03: The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. at the Fountain of Life church on May 03, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Mr. Brown was shot to death by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies on April 21. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

3️⃣⚖ Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights, take up Mississippi 15-week ban

4️⃣🌧 Heavy rains hammer southern Louisiana with more to come

📱 [Trending] this morning

Scientists discover sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a GPS to navigate journeys

One of the researchers joined NewsNation to explain their marine experiments that confirmed this long-held speculation about sharks’ behavior.

In this Sept. 2015 photo taken by Colby Griffiths on the North Edisto River in South Carolina, scientist Bryan Keller holds a bonnethead shark. Keller is among a group of scientists that found sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS when they navigate journeys that take them thousands of miles across the world’s oceans. (Photo courtesy Bryan Keller via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Facility.  He will tour the facility before delivering remarks at 1:40 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com