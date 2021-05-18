☀ May 18: Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Andrew Brown Jr. investigation and Louisiana flooding

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Biden tells Netanyahu he supports a ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
2️⃣🚔 Announcement expected in probe of deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
3️⃣⚖ Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights, take up Mississippi 15-week ban
4️⃣🌧 Heavy rains hammer southern Louisiana with more to come
📱 [Trending] this morning
Scientists discover sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a GPS to navigate journeys
One of the researchers joined NewsNation to explain their marine experiments that confirmed this long-held speculation about sharks’ behavior.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Facility. He will tour the facility before delivering remarks at 1:40 p.m. ET.
