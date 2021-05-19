☀ May 19: Trump organization investigation, Capitol riots commission and recycling Barbie

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🔎 New York AG says Trump Organization now under ‘criminal’ investigation
2️⃣🗳 House to vote on independent panel to probe Jan. 6 attack
3️⃣🚔 Prosecutor says deputies’ fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was ‘justified,’ won’t release bodycam footage
4️⃣🚨 Opening statements to begin in trial for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts
📱 [Trending] this morning
Ready to recycle Barbie? Mattel ‘PlayBack’ program turns your old toys into new ones
Mattel said the new program is designed to “recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to New London, Connecticut where he will participate in the United States Coast Guard Academy’s 140th Commencement Exercises and deliver the keynote address at 11 a.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.