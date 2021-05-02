☀ May 2: Wisconsin shooting, SpaceX splashdown and 10 years since Osama bin Laden’s death

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino. The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

In this image made from NASA TV video, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is retrieved from the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle early Sunday, May 2, 2021. SpaceX returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot. (NASA TV via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A glass house straight out of a fairytale has hit the market for $1.7 million in Monkton, Maryland, a small town in Baltimore County.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will return to The White House from Wilmington, Delaware.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.