☀ May 2: Wisconsin shooting, SpaceX splashdown and 10 years since Osama bin Laden’s death

1️⃣🚔 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Wisconsin casino
2️⃣❗ Sunday marks 10 years since US Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden
3️⃣ 🚀 SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
4️⃣🐎 Medina Spirit delivers trainer Bob Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby
See inside the Glass House for sale in Maryland
A glass house straight out of a fairytale has hit the market for $1.7 million in Monkton, Maryland, a small town in Baltimore County.
