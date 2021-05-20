☀ May 20: January 6 commission bill heads to Senate, more Gaza violence, and odd misplaced Uber items

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection, pushing bill to Senate
2️⃣🌍 Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza
3️⃣🖊Biden to sign hate crimes bill into law Thursday
4️⃣🏛 Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death
📱 [Trending] this morning
The 50 ‘most unique’ items left behind in Ubers
Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, which ranks everything from most “forgetful” cities to items most commonly left behind.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Lawyers for three former police officers accused in the death of George Floyd will be in court to discuss an additional charge at 10:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law at 1 p.m. ET.
