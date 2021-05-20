☀ May 20: January 6 commission bill heads to Senate, more Gaza violence, and odd misplaced Uber items

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🗳 House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection, pushing bill to Senate

TOPSHOT – Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣🌍 Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

3️⃣🖊Biden to sign hate crimes bill into law Thursday

4️⃣🏛 Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

📱 [Trending] this morning

The 50 ‘most unique’ items left behind in Ubers

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, which ranks everything from most “forgetful” cities to items most commonly left behind.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Lawyers for three former police officers accused in the death of George Floyd will be in court to discuss an additional charge at 10:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law at 1 p.m. ET.

