☀ May 21: A cease fire, a Medal of Honor, and some Hocus Pocus

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Palestinians chant slogans as they wave their national flags while celebrating the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City, early Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Protect your kids: The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” will be back next year, star Bette Midler announced Thursday on Twitter.

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will host Korean President H.E. Moon Jae-in Friday afternoon.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will give a briefing at 11:00 a.m. ET.

🔴 Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will appear in court Friday morning for a status conference.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.