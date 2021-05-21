☀ May 21: A cease fire, a Medal of Honor, and some Hocus Pocus

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🕊 Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end 11-day war
2️⃣🎖 Biden to award 1st Medal of Honor to retired Georgia colonel
3️⃣🛣 White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage
4️⃣🏛 Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store
📱 [Trending] this morning
Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming Fall 2022
Protect your kids: The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” will be back next year, star Bette Midler announced Thursday on Twitter.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will host Korean President H.E. Moon Jae-in Friday afternoon.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will give a briefing at 11:00 a.m. ET.
🔴 Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will appear in court Friday morning for a status conference.
