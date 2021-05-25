☀ May 25: George Floyd anniversary, Blinken’s Mideast trip, and a wolf’s first howl

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 George Floyd’s family and attorney Ben Crump reflect on his life, legacy one year after his death
2️⃣🚔 White House remains optimistic for George Floyd police reform legislation
3️⃣🌍 Blinken in Israel on Mideast tour to shore up Gaza truce
4️⃣🏅 Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians
Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl
It doesn’t take long for a wolf pup to speak up.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd’s family privately this afternoon on the one year anniversary of his murder.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will give an update at 1:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Daytime Emmy Award nominations will be announced today.
