☀ May 25: George Floyd anniversary, Blinken’s Mideast trip, and a wolf’s first howl

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 George Floyd’s family and attorney Ben Crump reflect on his life, legacy one year after his death

2️⃣🚔 White House remains optimistic for George Floyd police reform legislation

3️⃣🌍 Blinken in Israel on Mideast tour to shore up Gaza truce

4️⃣🏅 Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians

📱 [Trending] this morning

Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl

It doesn’t take long for a wolf pup to speak up.

A wolf pup gives its first howl. Courtesy Voyageurs Wolf Project.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd’s family privately this afternoon on the one year anniversary of his murder.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will give an update at 1:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 Daytime Emmy Award nominations will be announced today.

