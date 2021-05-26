☀ May 26: Grand jury in Trump probe, GOP infrastructure counteroffer, and a super flower blood moon

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏛 Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury: report
2️⃣🐘 GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
3️⃣🗳 Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission
4️⃣🌍 Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts
📱 [Trending] this morning
A super flower ‘blood’ moon is visible this morning
The second supermoon of 2021 brought with it a cosmic phenomenon on Wednesday: the only total lunar eclipse of the year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The super flower blood moon should stay visible in the skies west of the Rockies until around 6:49 a.m. PT.
🔴 Leadership from the National Institutes of Health, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify before the Senate about their 2022 budget. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify at a House budget hearing.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with bipartisan members of Congress to discuss U.S. broadband investment.
🔴 Comedian Jon Stewart and veteran advocates will speak on Capitol Hill lobbying for a bill to ensure medical coverage for soldiers who return home after exposure to toxic substances.
