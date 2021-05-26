☀ May 26: Grand jury in Trump probe, GOP infrastructure counteroffer, and a super flower blood moon

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, center, receives a tour of an underground tunnel for the expansion of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport plane train tunnel at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The second supermoon of 2021 brought with it a cosmic phenomenon on Wednesday: the only total lunar eclipse of the year.

A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The super flower blood moon should stay visible in the skies west of the Rockies until around 6:49 a.m. PT.

🔴 Leadership from the National Institutes of Health, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify before the Senate about their 2022 budget. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify at a House budget hearing.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with bipartisan members of Congress to discuss U.S. broadband investment.

🔴 Comedian Jon Stewart and veteran advocates will speak on Capitol Hill lobbying for a bill to ensure medical coverage for soldiers who return home after exposure to toxic substances.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.