☀ May 27: 9 killed in San Jose shooting, Memorial Day travel, and a new social media choice

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 San Jose mass shooting: 9 killed, shooter dead
2️⃣🧫 Biden asks US intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin
3️⃣🚔 GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress’ policing bill
4️⃣✈ AAA: Memorial Day weekend travel expected to be up 60% this year
📱 [Trending] this morning
Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts
Those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will give a speech in Cleveland in support of his infrastructure plan this afternoon.
