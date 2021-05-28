☀ May 28: Senate votes on 1/6 bill, another high-profile hack, and a rental car shortage

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this May 26, 2021, photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a GOP lunch at the Capitol in Washington. Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block legislation establishing a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. A vote is expected Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International Development is seen in Washington. The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft said, late Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon.

This illustration provided by General Motors and Lockheed Martin in May 2021 depicts astronauts and concepts of lunar rovers on the surface of the moon. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Lockheed and GM announced that they would combine their technological and manufacturing expertise to build the electric vehicles for NASA’s Artemis program, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. (Lockheed Martin, GM via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Senate is expected to pass The American Innovation and Competition Act, and then call for a vote on the bill to January 6 commission. Republicans are expected to filibuster.

🔴 President Joe Biden will speak along with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this morning about the state’s progress with the pandemic, and then give remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis this afternoon.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.