☀ May 28: Senate votes on 1/6 bill, another high-profile hack, and a rental car shortage

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
2️⃣💻 ‘SolarWinds’ hackers infiltrate USAID network to phish thousands of email accounts
3️⃣🚨 Murder charges filed against officers in Washington man’s death
4️⃣🚗 Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices
GM’s newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon
General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon.
🔴 The Senate is expected to pass The American Innovation and Competition Act, and then call for a vote on the bill to January 6 commission. Republicans are expected to filibuster.
🔴 President Joe Biden will speak along with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this morning about the state’s progress with the pandemic, and then give remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis this afternoon.
