☀ May 3: Capsized boat, Andrew Brown Jr. funeral, Apple trial and baby born on flight

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌊 At least 3 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
2️⃣💐 Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
3️⃣❗ Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night
4️⃣📱 Apple’s app store goes on trial in threat to ‘walled garden’
Mom, baby doing great after birth on flight to Honolulu
A Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, landed in Honolulu with an unexpected passenger on board after a woman gave birth to a baby boy mid-flight.
🔴 President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will visit schools in Virginia as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour to highlight how the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear in Bill Nelson as the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at 9:50 a.m. ET. Harris will ceremonially swear in Ambassador Samantha Power as the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) 1:30 p.m. ET.
