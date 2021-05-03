☀ May 3: Capsized boat, Andrew Brown Jr. funeral, Apple trial and baby born on flight

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Members of Andrew Brown Jr.’s family gather for a group photo in front of a mural painted in memory of Brown, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. Public viewings were held Sunday for Brown in Hertford and then in Elizabeth City, where Brown was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving warrants. (Chris Day/The Daily Advance via AP)

A Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, landed in Honolulu with an unexpected passenger on board after a woman gave birth to a baby boy mid-flight.

Courtesy: Hawai‘i Pacific Health

🔴 President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will visit schools in Virginia as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour to highlight how the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear in Bill Nelson as the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at 9:50 a.m. ET. Harris will ceremonially swear in Ambassador Samantha Power as the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) 1:30 p.m. ET.

