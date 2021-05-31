☀ May 31: Memorial Day, Tulsa Race Massacre and Milky Way picture

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, military veterans say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar traditions are a welcome chance for them to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa shows an African American woman and girl sitting on a porch swing, both dressed in coats and hats, by the side of a house. Provenance is unknown; however, it is believed that these photos were taken in Tulsa, Okla. prior to the Tulsa Race Massacre. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

This false-color X-ray and radio frequency image made available by NASA on Friday, May 28, 2021 shows threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. X-rays detected by the NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are in orange, green, blue and purple, and radio data from the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa are shown in lilac and gray. The plane of the galazy is horizontal, in the center of this vertical image. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this, while stuck at home during the pandemic. (NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang, NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery at 10 a.m. ET. President Biden will then deliver the Memorial Day Address at 10:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 In Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host a press conference on gun violence at 10 a.m. ET A shooting early Sunday outside a banquet hall killed two people and injured at least 20 others.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.