☀ May 4: Severe storms in the South, Mexico rail overpass collapse and a billion dollar divorce

Good morning! It's Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

The remains of a mobile home are shown early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

[Trending] this morning

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates introduce the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

What we're watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 2:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She will visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and participate in a roundtable discussion on the investments in research and development in the American Jobs Plan.

