☀ May 4: Severe storms in the South, Mexico rail overpass collapse and a billion dollar divorce

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❗ More severe storms threaten South after deadly tornadoes
2️⃣🚝 Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23 people
3️⃣🧫 FDA to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for those as young as 12
4️⃣ 🔎 ‘Worse than the act itself’: Whistleblower working to prevent sexual assault in military opens up about her own experience
📱 [Trending] this morning
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” said in a statement, posted on Twitter.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 2:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She will visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and participate in a roundtable discussion on the investments in research and development in the American Jobs Plan.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.