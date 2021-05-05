☀ May 5: Facebook rule on Trump Ban, US birth rate falls and a meteor shower

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💻 Former President Trump launches blog as Facebook is set to rule Wednesday on whether he can return
2️⃣💉 Biden sets new goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine shot by July 4, launches online portal
3️⃣🚔 Derek Chauvin attorney files motion for new trial, accusing prosecution and jury of misconduct
4️⃣🍼 US birth rate falls to lowest point in more than a century
📱 [Trending] this morning
Skywatchers, get ready to see Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak this week
Meteorologists say the best time to view the meteors will be before dawn on May 5.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that commemorates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, is celebrated on May 5th.
🔴 Facebook’s Oversight Board will announce its decision on Donald Trump’s suspended account at 9 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s implementation of the American Rescue Plan at 2 p.m. ET.
