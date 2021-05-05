☀ May 5: Facebook rule on Trump Ban, US birth rate falls and a meteor shower

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Trending this morning

Meteorologists say the best time to view the meteors will be before dawn on May 5.

What we're watching

🔴 Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that commemorates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, is celebrated on May 5th.

🔴 Facebook’s Oversight Board will announce its decision on Donald Trump’s suspended account at 9 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s implementation of the American Rescue Plan at 2 p.m. ET.

