☀ May 7: Jobs report, Atlanta’s mayor makes surprise announcement and $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: A customer walks by a now hiring sign at a BevMo store on April 02, 2021 in Larkspur, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 6 percent. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with 280,000 new jobs followed by restaurants with 176,000 jobs and construction with 110,000 new positions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A Brooklyn boy bought hundreds of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon, putting his mom — a social work student at New York University — in a financial bind.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 The U.S. jobs report for April will be released this morning. President Joe Biden will speak about the results at 11:30 a.m. ET. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will react at 12:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss the U.S. southern border and the pandemic.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.