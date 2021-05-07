☀ May 7: Jobs report, Atlanta’s mayor makes surprise announcement and $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏢 Big US job gain expected, if employers found enough workers
2️⃣🗳 Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t seek reelection
3️⃣🚨 Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
4️⃣🧫 India cases hit new record as calls grow for strict lockdown
📱 [Trending] this morning
Brooklyn boy buys $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon
A Brooklyn boy bought hundreds of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon, putting his mom — a social work student at New York University — in a financial bind.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET.
🔴 The U.S. jobs report for April will be released this morning. President Joe Biden will speak about the results at 11:30 a.m. ET. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will react at 12:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss the U.S. southern border and the pandemic.
