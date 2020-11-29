☀ November 29: Online shopping records, COVID impacts NFL and a mysterious monolith disappears

Good morning! It’s Sunday, November 29, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💻 Black Friday sees record online as US shoppers stay home
Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping, expects Monday to be the largest online sales day in U.S. history, with estimated spending of $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion.
2️⃣😷 ‘If you could hear their cries’ Texas trauma surgeon discusses strain of caring for COVID patients
3️⃣🔎 Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance
4️⃣ ⚖ Pennsylvania court rejects GOP lawsuit challenging presidential election results
5️⃣ 🏈 Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks for game due to COVID-19
📱 [Trending] this morning
The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared
According to Bureau of Land Management Utah spokesperson Kimberly Finch, they received the report that the monolith is no longer where it had been found in a remote area of Utah’s red rocks on Nov. 18, 2020.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today is the first Sunday of Advent. Pope Francis celebrates mass at St. Peter’s Basilica with 11 of the 13 newly elevated cardinals.
