☀ November 29: Online shopping records, COVID impacts NFL and a mysterious monolith disappears

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, November 29, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💻 Black Friday sees record online as US shoppers stay home

Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping, expects Monday to be the largest online sales day in U.S. history, with estimated spending of $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: A UPS worker pushes a cart stacked with packages on December 02, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Cyber Monday shoppers are on track to spend a record $9.4 billion on online purchases, a nearly 19 percent jump from one year ago, following strong Black Friday sales purchases of $7.2 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2️⃣😷 ‘If you could hear their cries’ Texas trauma surgeon discusses strain of caring for COVID patients

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,220,000 cases, including over 21,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

3️⃣🔎 Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance

4️⃣ ⚖ Pennsylvania court rejects GOP lawsuit challenging presidential election results

5️⃣ 🏈 Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks for game due to COVID-19

📱 [Trending] this morning

The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

According to Bureau of Land Management Utah spokesperson Kimberly Finch, they received the report that the monolith is no longer where it had been found in a remote area of Utah’s red rocks on Nov. 18, 2020.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today is the first Sunday of Advent. Pope Francis celebrates mass at St. Peter’s Basilica with 11 of the 13 newly elevated cardinals.

