☀ September 25: The manhunt continues in the Gabby Petito murder case. And President Biden’s economic agenda hits a snag in Congress.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

2. ‘Down to the hard spot’: Biden says $3.5T economic agenda has hit ‘stalemate’ in Congress

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3. Gunman identified in Tennessee grocery store shooting; victims now up to 15

Police guard the crime scene following a shooting at a Kroger’s grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

4. Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Pratt to voice Mario in animated Super Mario Bros. film

Also adding their vocal talents will be Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and Seth Rogen. The movie is slated for the holidays season in 2022.

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black have been tapped to voice Mario, Peach, Luigi and Bowser, respectively, in an upcoming animated motion picture based on Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario Bros. universe. Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer, David Livingston, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

🔴 The Ryder Cup continues at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

🔴 Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews headline Farm Aid 36 in Hartford, Connecticut.

🔴 Paws and Claws in the Park aims for the largest dog wedding ceremony ever in Villa Park, Illinois.

