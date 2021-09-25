☀ September 25: The manhunt continues in the Gabby Petito murder case. And President Biden’s economic agenda hits a snag in Congress.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report
2. ‘Down to the hard spot’: Biden says $3.5T economic agenda has hit ‘stalemate’ in Congress
3. Gunman identified in Tennessee grocery store shooting; victims now up to 15
4. Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead
📱 [Trending] this morning
Pratt to voice Mario in animated Super Mario Bros. film
Also adding their vocal talents will be Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and Seth Rogen. The movie is slated for the holidays season in 2022.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Ryder Cup continues at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
🔴 Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews headline Farm Aid 36 in Hartford, Connecticut.
🔴 Paws and Claws in the Park aims for the largest dog wedding ceremony ever in Villa Park, Illinois.
