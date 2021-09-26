☀ September 26: An Amtrak train derails. And Hurricane Sam is upgraded to Category 3, and it’s getting stronger.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in derailment of Amtrak Seattle-to-Chicago train
2. ‘It was really frightening’: Roof inspector helped police find Tennessee grocery store gunman
3. Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic — and it’s still building
4. Virginia neighbor blasts monkey noises, racial slurs at their families from speakers — and cops can’t act
📱 [Trending] this morning
New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer: The creepiness of the Creel House, and arrival of a horror icon
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Gabby Petito memorial service, noon-5 p.m. ET, from Holbrook, New York.
🔴 Restart me up: Rolling Stones resume No Filter tour, sans late drummer Charlie Watts, in St. Louis.
🔴 The Tony Awards air on Paramount+ (7 p.m. ET) and CBS (9 p.m. ET).
🔴 The Ryder Cup concludes from Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
