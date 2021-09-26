☀ September 26: An Amtrak train derails. And Hurricane Sam is upgraded to Category 3, and it’s getting stronger.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in derailment of Amtrak Seattle-to-Chicago train

In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)

2. ‘It was really frightening’: Roof inspector helped police find Tennessee grocery store gunman

Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

3. Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic — and it’s still building

Photo: National Hurricane Center

4. Virginia neighbor blasts monkey noises, racial slurs at their families from speakers — and cops can’t act

A most unneighborly cul-de-sac in Virginia. (WAVY)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer: The creepiness of the Creel House, and arrival of a horror icon

THE NEW TRAILER IS OUT AND ROBERT ENGLUND OF FREDDY KRUEGER FAME IS IN THE HOUSE

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Gabby Petito memorial service, noon-5 p.m. ET, from Holbrook, New York.

🔴 Restart me up: Rolling Stones resume No Filter tour, sans late drummer Charlie Watts, in St. Louis.

🔴 The Tony Awards air on Paramount+ (7 p.m. ET) and CBS (9 p.m. ET).

🔴 The Ryder Cup concludes from Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com