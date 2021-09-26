☀ September 26: An Amtrak train derails. And Hurricane Sam is upgraded to Category 3, and it’s getting stronger.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)

Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Photo: National Hurricane Center

A most unneighborly cul-de-sac in Virginia. (WAVY)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THE NEW TRAILER IS OUT AND ROBERT ENGLUND OF FREDDY KRUEGER FAME IS IN THE HOUSE

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Gabby Petito memorial service, noon-5 p.m. ET, from Holbrook, New York.

🔴 Restart me up: Rolling Stones resume No Filter tour, sans late drummer Charlie Watts, in St. Louis.

🔴 The Tony Awards air on Paramount+ (7 p.m. ET) and CBS (9 p.m. ET).

🔴 The Ryder Cup concludes from Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.