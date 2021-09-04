☀ September 4: Biden moves to declassify documents about 9/11 attacks, Florida sheriff’s deputy helps 33 relatives escape Afghanistan

Headstones at a cemetery that flooded are seen in Somerville, N.J. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than two dozen people in their homes and cars. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans

DULLES, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 31: Refugees are led through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 31, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia. The Department of Defense announced yesterday that the U.S. military had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

2. Mourning continues amid cleanup after Ida soaks Northeast

A car flooded on a local street as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida is seen in Somerville, N.J. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

3. Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, on the August jobs report. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4. Florida sheriff’s deputy helps 33 relatives escape Afghanistan

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ finally arrives and fans are here for it

After much anticipation, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy was finally released Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

